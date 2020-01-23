CarMax is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, is giving customers in Phoenix the option to swap out the CarMax-branded sticker displayed on cars purchased from CarMax with a custom sticker that represents a local cause and nonprofit organization they care about. CarMax is also demonstrating the company's financial support of customers' passions with a total donation of $100,000 to nonprofits serving Phoenix.

There are ten different stickers CarMax customers may choose from that represent a diverse range of causes, such as animal welfare, education, outdoor conservation, and more.

These limited-edition stickers are available at CarMax stores in Phoenix though March 15, 2020. Please visit any CarMax store in Phoenix or visit the Stickers for Good page to learn more.

