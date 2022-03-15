Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center offers preplanning counselors to help you make your final arrangements

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Just like getting your will and trust prepared, preplanning your final wishes takes thought and preparation. It's not something to do on a whim, but you would be surprised at how many people drive by the funeral home and stop in to do just that! We can do better. Both you and your loved ones deserve better. As a third generation funeral service professional, I'd like to pass along some lessons that I have learned.

First, talk with your loved ones before making your final arrangements. The fact is that so much of the funeral process is not about the one who has passed. It is about meeting the needs of the surviving loved ones. Preplanning is about making the process easy for them, so make them a part of the preplanning process. Find out what their needs are going to be once you have passed and take them into consideration when creating your preplan.

Do your due diligence and select the funeral home where you would like to make your arrangements. Speak to a counselor and set an appointment to make your preplan. Do not just stop in on a whim to make your arrangements. Would you just stop into the doctor's office without an appointment? Of course, you wouldn't. Funeral homes are busy businesses. They might not be able to accommodate you properly without advanced notice. Also, there is documentation that will be requested at the time of preplanning. You deserve the proper time and attention to plan your final arrangements. Set the scene up properly for yourself.

Finally, plan to spend some time with your counselor when making your arrangements. This is not a process that can be completed in 15 minutes. Give yourself at least an hour to two hours to create your preplan. There are many decisions that need to be made and quite a bit of paperwork that needs to be completed. Give yourself the time to be able to listen, discuss, and make your decisions without the nagging sensation your next appointment weighing on your mind.

Take it from an experienced professional, there is a right way to make your final arrangements. Follow the steps above, and I promise your experience will be a positive one. You are worth the time and patience!

