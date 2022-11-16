Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is offering you a FREE grief booklet

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

The holiday season can be very difficult for those who have lost a loved one recently. It is a time when everyone is supposed to be enjoying themselves, but for those who have experienced a loss, it can be a time where a flooding of memories can become overwhelming; however, it is possible to navigate the holidays in a way that is tolerable.

Here are some tips to help you through:

· Plan Ahead - Bereaved individuals who seem to experience the most difficulty with the holidays are those who have given little thought to the challenges they will encounter. Be proactive and plan ahead. Organize yourself and it will more than likely be far less painful.

· Accept Your Limitations - You don't have to do everything you have always done for the holidays. It is important to remember that you are "under construction". Your sense of normal is new and you deserve to go easy on yourself in the process of establishing your new normal. No is a complete sentence. You have the right to use it whenever you feel the need.

· Take Care of Yourself - Expect that you will suffer some physical and emotional responses to your loss. Take the steps to maintain your physical health by exercising, watching your diet, getting a good amount of sleep. Also, stay away from excessive amounts of alcohol.

· Establish New Traditions - The holidays are a time of traditions. Remember that your "normal" is new. Celebrate that fact by instituting some new traditions.

We at Camino del Sol want you to know that it is very possible to make it through the holidays AND have a good time. While tears might come, never forget that it is also OK to smile and be happy as well!

