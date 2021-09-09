Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is family owned here in the Valley for more than 30 years

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

I started in the funeral industry at a small cemetery in Detroit, Michigan, at the age of 15. One day, a pastor came in and stood in front of a particular grave. He was very upset, and he was crying, so I walked up to him and asked him how I could help. He looked at me and said, "Why would God take a 21-year-old boy? Why would God take my son, a young man studying in the seminary?" I didn't have the answer for him. I told him that I don't know why it happened, but if he would let me, I could stay with him while he is here. I sat with him for several days after, and it was this experience of sitting and listening that taught me how I wanted to provide funeral service.

At Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center, we don't try to tell you what we think you need. We listen to you, decipher your needs, and provide solutions. It's as simple as that! It has been our philosophy from day one, and it has served us well for over 30 years her in the northwest valley. I invite you to come visit us. I promise you will notice the difference as soon as you walk through the door!

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center

13738 Camino del Sol, Sun City West

(623) 584-6299

Caminodelsol.com