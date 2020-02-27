Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center gets involved in the community

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

At Camino del Sol, we survey every family that we serve, and we are happy to report that one of the most popular reasons that our families choose is our reputation. As a local family owned and operated business, we are proud of these results. We strive to serve as best we can each and every family that comes to us at one of the worst times in their life.

The second most popular reason families choose us is location. This tells us that many families choose us sight unseen; we are simply the closest option. We feel that choosing a funeral home to handle the arrangements for your most loved ones is a decision that should be made with as much knowledge as possible. Therefore, we strive to be an active member of the Sun City West community. We want you to get to know us outside of the funeral home walls so that you feel comfortable choosing us to care for your most precious possession after they have passed.

We sponsor several softball teams in the northwest valley, are active with the Sun City West Automotive Restoration Club and provide fun events such as our annual Pet Pics with Santa, Ice Cream Social and Classic Car Show! In fact, we are gearing up for the Classic Car Show right now and we love to invite you to join us. The event is held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 and starts at 11:00 AM. We'll have live music, yummy hot dogs from Wild Bunch Catering, and the Automotive Restoration Club will be showing up with about 20 cars for you to see.

Come and join us! We'd love the opportunity to get to know you!

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center

13738 Camino del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 85375

623-584-6299

www.caminodelsol.com

