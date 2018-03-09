Cambria Hotels Celebrates Grand Opening in Phoenix

Choice Hotels is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Last night, Choice Hotels celebrated the grand opening of the Cambria Hotel North Scottsdale Desert Ridge in Phoenix with developers O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC.

To kick off the celebration, Cambria welcomed guests with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a Native American hoop dance performance, and an ensemble of musicians performing on guitar, percussion, and the Native American flute in honor of the community's Native American influences. Guests were also able to tour the newly constructed hotel to experience its Southwestern design elements and influences.

The grand opening featured appearances and welcome remarks from Janis Cannon, SVP of Upscale Brands at Choice Hotels, and Tim O' Reilley, CEO of O'Reilly Hospitality Management. The opening of Cambria Desert Ridge is the newest property to join the O'Reilly portfolio. O'Reilly has collaborated on the development of Cambria Hotels in two locations, Plano and McAllen, Texas.

The grand opening celebration continued with guests enjoying local cuisine and an unveiling of local craft brews featured at the hotel bar. The Cambria brand is committed to giving guests an authentic sense of place at every Cambria Hotels location through its food and beverage offerings and locally-inspired style.

Cambria Hotel North Scottsdale Desert Ridge is located at 4425 East Irma Lane, in the Desert Ridge neighborhood of Phoenix. The property features 130-rooms and is a short distance from the Choice Hotels technology and digital commerce campus. As part of Phoenix's flourishing tech community, this second corporate campus focuses on the bold innovation that has made Choice Hotels a technology leader in the hospitality industry.

Cambria Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer.

Cambria Hotels is proud to be part of the Sonoran Desert community and looks forward to offering guests an unparalleled upscale and local experience while visiting Cambria Hotel North Scottsdale Desert Ridge in Phoenix.

