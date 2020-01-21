California Pools & Landscape is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

California Pools & Landscape's Annual Ultimate Backyard Expo has Arrived!

It's the most wonderful time of the year….

California Pools & Landscape is hosting the outdoor living event of the season on January 25th from 10-4 pm at 4320 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226. Their annual event is expected to offer the year's best deals and first-look access at the latest in pool innovations and backyard design. Expo attendees will enjoy exclusive savings as well as food trucks, face painters, raffles, and giveaways. The event promises fun and inspiration for the whole family!

The latest designs, trends, and innovations

CPL's annual Ultimate Backyard Expo is the perfect time to learn about everything under the sun to bring your dream backyard to life. You'll have an opportunity to meet with Arizona's premier designers, best-in-class vendors and over 30 exhibitors showcasing the hottest trends in pool design, spas, landscaping, and outdoor entertaining areas. The Ultimate Backyard Expo is the valley's one-stop-shop for inspiration, information and experts to help you make it all happen. This year, you can expect interactive opportunities and groundbreaking innovations in technology, products, and design.

A Great Time for Savings

Each year, expo attendees boast about the savings they bag at this annual event. This year, look for excellent deals on all backyard essentials and lux add-ons like natural or artificial rock waterfalls, Hayward pool cleaning systems, landscaping deals on lighting, granite, irrigation, live plant and grass material, trees, curbing, trellis, and pots. You might also take home surprising savings on shade structures, Baja shelves, water features, and barbeques!

Cal Talks

For the first year ever, California Pools & Landscape will be hosting Cal Talks - expert panels on all things Calpool. These "TED Talks of pool building" are 30-minute sessions with CPL pros and expert Q&As opportunities. They offer a perfect chance to learn first-hand about everything you've been wondering about your pool or backyard project.

The stellar lineup for the 2020 Expo includes:

Best Ways to Pay for your Pool with Senior Office Exec Nicole Shoppach

Best Use of your Dollar with CEO Jeremy Smith

How to Build your Best Pool with founder Mike Smith

The Valley's Ultimate Backyard Builder

California Pools & Landscape is a family-owned and operated company with a 31-year legacy of excellence. For over three decades, they have brought Arizonan's backyard dreams to life. This is a company with the experience and expertise to make your vision a reality- from pools and decking to landscaping and fire features, CPL is licensed by the ROC to build every aspect of your yard. They've been wowing clients with sterling service for years and have even been recognized with a BBB Ethic's Award!

If you've been thinking about re-dreaming your backyard, don't miss California Pools & Landscape's annual expo - this year promises to be as good as ever and is sure to inspire! Be sure to attend and get on your way to enjoying Arizona year-round-with a luxurious personal oasis, right on your doorstep….

Find California Pools & Landscape at www.calpool.com

