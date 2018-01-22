California Pools & Landscape brings 6th Annual Ultimate Backyard Expo

California Pools & Landscape is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

California Pools & Landscape is a family owned and operated company who are proudly celebrating their 30th anniversary of building backyards in Arizona this year. As winners of the BBB's Ethics Award, they are also a nationally awarded design-build company that uses state-of-the-art image modeling to allow their customers to design in 3D.

They are unique in their services offerings and go far beyond just swimming pools. Along with a track record of no ROC complaints and 30,000 pools in the ground, they are licensed to build every aspect of their customer's backyards. California Pools & Landscape prides itself on offering an outstanding customer experience while bringing their ultimate backyard dreams to life.

"California Pools & Landscape creates backyard environments that translate vision into reality. As a premier pool and backyard living construction company in Arizona, we are committed to meeting expectations through innovative designs, quality construction, and consistent communication. Our number one goal is you and your family's complete and total satisfaction."

- A quote from Jeremy Smith, President

We're so excited, it's that time again!

California Pools & Landscape Proudly Presents

The 6th Annual Ultimate Backyard Expo - Saturday, January 27, 10 am - 4 pm

Do you love Arizona summers, backyard swimming and making memories with family and friends? Then you won't want to miss Arizona's Ultimate Backyard event! We would love for you to join us!

Your family's backyard dream awaits… at the Ultimate Backyard Expo 4320 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226 Learn more at www.calpool.com

Take advantage of the best deals in Expo history! If you are planning on designing, remodeling, landscaping or building your backyard dream then you do not want to miss this massive outdoor living event! Exclusive deals for Expo attendees! Over 30 exhibitors showcasing the latest 2018 technology and trends in pool design, spas, landscaping and outdoor living products! The largest One-Stop-Shop event all year. Special discount offers on swimming pool loan rates for Expo attendees!

New and improved product displays for:

Landscape

Pool Remodel

New Pools

Outdoor Structures & Kitchens

Meet and greet our vendors featuring the latest in everything backyard. Designers on site. Come see the Hayward Pool Products interactive trailer and other displays.

Free admission and parking. Food Trucks, Face Painters, Raffles & Give-A-Ways

