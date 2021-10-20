California Aeronautical University (CAU) welcomes special military tribute aircraft on its fleet

California Aeronautical University (CAU) is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

California Aeronautical University has a special military tribute aircraft on its fleet to honor and acknowledge the sacrifices of military personnel who have given their lives in defense of the United States. The tribute aircraft is a Beechcraft Baron B55 with a patriotic paint job specifically designed to reflect the colors of and pay respect to the United States flag. More significantly, the special design also contains the names of all military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States since the 9/11 terrorist attack - over 7,500 names.

The California Aeronautical University (CAU) tribute aircraft will take flight as often as possible to give those all over the United States an opportunity to honor their veteran loved one in a special way. Recently, the Baron traveled to air shows and special aviation events in the western United States. The public was able to observe the aircraft on display, which also included a catalog and accompanying map of where each name is located on the aircraft.

In addition to sharing the tribute aircraft with the general public, CAU also uses the aircraft to support students in their journey to begin a career as a professional pilot. Our Arizona campus is located at Falcon Field Airport in Mesa. We offer both fixed-wing and helicopter flight training degree programs. Students begin flying in their first term, and they earn up to six certificates and ratings along with their degree.

CAU is currently offering a $10,000 scholarship to recent high school graduates for use on our bachelor's degree program. The scholarship is given to a limited amount of students per year, so we're encouraging all those interested in a professional pilot career to submit their scholarship application while supplies last. To learn more about California Aeronautical University in Mesa, visit calaero.edu/sonoran.

California Aeronautical University

4710 E Falcon Drive, Suite 105

Mesa, Arizona

(480) 681-6193

www.calaero.edu/sonoran