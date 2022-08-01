Cafe De Bangkok in Gilbert offers authentic Thai food

Cafe De Bangkok is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

In Thailand, food forms a central part of any social occasion, and it often becomes the social occasion in itself or a reason to celebrate. Thai cuisine may be as much as 1,400 years old. Come and explore the flavors of the Land of Smiles by eating your way through our signature dishes. We're changing the rules of the game! We're constantly coming up with great promotions designed especially for your needs. Our time-limited and carefully crafted-for-you promotions enable you to enjoy a great deal on your favorite meals every time you simply don't feel like cooking.

At Cafe De Bangkok, we rely on lightly prepared dishes with strong aromatic components. The four main components of the cuisine are salty, spicy, sweet, and sour. We prepare and use fresh ingredients rather than processed, and some of the most frequently used fresh herbs are lemongrass, Thai basil, cilantro, and mint. Other aromatics often used are ginger, galangal, tamarind, turmeric, and garlic. Not all dishes are spicy, and fish sauce is a staple of many dishes.

The signature dish that we bring our guests back every time is KHAO SOI - Curry Egg Noodle in flavored curry sauces and sliced chicken. Topped with crispy egg noodles, lime, and roasted chili. Another dish we recommend you try is PANANG NEUR ( BEEF BRISKET PANANG CURRY).

Rich and thick Panang curry sauce with beef brisket and shredded kaffir lime leave.

We made a harmonious blend to create hot, spicy dishes to tear the tongue, sometimes sour, salty to rich, both beneficial to the digestive system and refreshing the spirit. Besides, the color of the dish also plays an attractive and eye-catching diner with the red of chili, yellow of turmeric, purple of beetroot, green of pineapple leaves, of vegetables… Come and enjoy the experience at Cafe De Bangkok today.

