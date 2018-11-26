Café Emporos makes the perfect holiday gift for coffee lovers

Café Emporos is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

After being a barista in South Korea, Ruben Trujillo of Goodyear, AZ, was inspired to return to the States and start his business Café Emporos. Café Emporos is on online store specializing in a brew method called Hand Drip. The Café Emporos' Hand Drip Satchel makes it easy to brew a fresh cup of coffee anywhere, anytime! Simply place the coffee filter over your favorite mug, pour hot water, and enjoy an aromatic and flavorful cup of coffee being brewed right before your eyes!

Each Black and Gold Package comes with 10 filled satchels to enjoy. They make wonderful gifts on their own or paired with a bottle of your favorite coffee liqueur.

Café Emporos currently offers 3 organically grown coffees:

Ethiopian - Light/Medium Roast

Colombian - Medium Roast

Ugandan - Medium Dark Roast

Not only do they make the perfect gift, but are great for travel, camping, the office, or at home.

Do you prefer whole bean coffee? Each Single origin coffee is also offered in whole bean roasted weekly.

Take advantage of this Buy One Get One half off sale on selected Holiday items at CafeEmporos.com

Give the gift of experience this holiday season.

With Café Emporos, "Make the world your cafe."

Offer Ends November 28th

Promo Code: SLdeal

www.cafeemporos.com