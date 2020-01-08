BVO Luxury Group is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Originally conceptualized as a fundraiser for local charities, Barrett-Jackson has paved the path of collector car auctions around the country. Founded here in Scottsdale, Arizona the Auction brings in over 300,000 visitors to West World each year. Attendees come from every state and over a dozen countries, making it one of the most widely viewed events in Scottsdale each year. From automobiles to airplanes and novelty items to motorcycles, Barrett-Jackson Auction Company hosts one of the best events in Scottsdale with a convention hall, food trucks, and activities for everyone!

BVO Luxury Group at Keller Williams Arizona Realty invites you to visit us this year at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale! From January 11th through the 19th BVO will be ON THE GROUND answering your real estate questions and available for all of your home needs. BVO will be hosting home tours all week!

For home sellers that are looking to get massive exposure at one of the top events in Scottsdale the Barrett-Jackson Auction provides a great opportunity to do just that. A competent Team that understands how to market certain characteristics and charm of your home is crucial. If you are an avid traveler and have a specialized garage for your motorcoach - BVO is the Team for you! If you have a passion for collecting cars and have incredible space that only a fellow collector would appreciate - BVO is the Team for you! If you are tired of minimal activity, lackluster marketing, and are looking to engage the curious minds of visitors flocking to Arizona during this upcoming entertainment season - BVO is the Team for you!

BVO Luxury Group is a different breed of real estate professionals. A team of over 30 licensed professionals ALL WORKING TOGETHER to get YOUR HOME SOLD is hyper-focused on one thing...the sale of your home. By pooling our efforts, streamlining our marketing and processes, and speaking from a place of compassion and truth, BVO provides an experience to their clients that is second to none.

The 2018 BREA Best Real Estate Team by closed volume ($153+M).

The 2019 #1 Team in Scottsdale as selected by viewers of the Scottsdale Independent.

The 2019 #10 Team in the WORLD at Keller Williams Realty (as of 12/16/2019).

The ONLY Team you CALL when you want the BEST in the Driver's Seat.

BVO Luxury Group - The Sign Of A Good Market!®

Contact BVO Luxury Group TODAY to sell your home TOMORROW!

833-BVO-SOLD or find us online at 833BVOSOLD.com

BVO Luxury Group is a Team with Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Each office is individually owned and operated.

