BVO Luxury Group shows us the hottest trend in Modern Farmhouse all in the heart of the city.

BVO Luxury Group is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Welcome to Paradise! Cactus Corridor Mid-Century Modern Farmhouse completely redesigned for today's lifestyle! Located at 10060 East Paradise Drive Scottsdale, Arizona 85260, this home is conveniently located near Scottsdale's Healthcare Corridor and the top rated schools in the country.

Positioned on over an acre lot with no HOA, this modern farmhouse boasts a full equestrian set up. Bring your horses and giddy up to this exquisite contemporary! The phenomenal floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, exposed beams, and wood ceilings coupled with a dramatic chef's kitchen exposed to the great-room all with views of the resort style backyard provides for the perfect entertaining space whether it is for the holidays or game day with friends.This redesigned farmhouse has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and provides privacy and flexibility with an additional office and exercise room off the master suite. The Sanctuary spa-like master bath will enlighten your every sense along with spacious his and her classy closets! A 6 stall barn, turn outs, tack room, hay storage and arena gives you all you need both for you and your horses. Tack room could also be converted into a guest casita as it has a full bath. Plenty of space to add a massive RV Garage for all your toys!

Andrew Bloom, Senior Partner and CEO of BVO Luxury Group at Keller Williams Arizona Realty brings this home to market for the equestrian or toy collector enthusiast. The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at Desert Mountain High School or the nation's third-best high school, Basis Scottsdale, are located within 5 miles of the property. Access to Mayo Clinic's Scottsdale location is convenient for the working professional or buyers enrolled in Mayo services.

Andrew Bloom raised his 4 kids in schools down the street while 2 of them attended Desert Mountain. Andrew says "The Cactus Corridor is one of the best area plans that the city of Scottsdale has set forth...a short distance to some of the best schools, best medical facilities, and easy freeway access makes it a desirable location for many buyers!"

To take a tour of this home please contact Andrew Bloom!

----------

BVO Luxury Group is a team with Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Being a member of the exclusive Luxury Division within Keller Williams Realty, BVO has the ability to tap into the services of the No. 1 ranked franchise on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019.

BVO Luxury Group is the #6 Team WORLDWIDE for Keller Williams Realty in 2019

BVO Luxury Group is the #1 voted real estate agency for Scottsdale Progress in 2019

BVO Luxury Group is the #1 voted real estate team by volume for BREA 2018

Call BVO TODAY to sell TOMORROW - 833-BVO-SOLD

