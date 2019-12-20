BVO Luxury Group is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

In 2019, BVO Luxury Group was fortunate to be named the #1 Real Estate Team in Scottsdale by our peers. With over $153 million sold in residential resale year to date - that was not a small accident. Many of our sellers could not afford another weekend of no activity - they chose to call BVO Luxury Group.

BVO Luxury Group at Keller Williams Arizona Realty was founded with one goal in mind:

TO HELP OUR CLIENTS ACHIEVE THEIR REAL ESTATE DREAMS!

After almost 20 years of teamwork and over 3,000 families served, our team has grown from what started as our two Founders (Andrew Bloom and David Van Omen) to over 30 agents and 10 support staff!

Coming off an incredible 2018 where our Team climbed the ladder to be the #1 Real Estate Team in Maricopa County at the BREA Awards with over $153 million in closed transaction volume, we are honored to have recently been announced as the #1 Real Estate Team in Scottsdale by our peers and the Scottsdale Progress!

BVO Luxury Group is a Team with Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Each office is individually owned and operated.

