Exquisite Guard Gated Ancala Estate perched high above the valley with incredible south facing panoramic views of Camelback Mountain, city lights, and sunsets! This complete transformation by Scottsdale's award winning design team Esther Boivin Interiors and Tony Sutton of Est Est will appeal to the most discerning buyer! Dramatic Porte Cochere entry with circular drive welcomes you to this exquisite entry! Uniquely finished with gold foiled hand painted ceilings, murals, and walls. Beautiful stonework, and chandeliers imported from Italy. Gourmet chef's kitchen has been recently updated with transitional colors! Enjoy the upper level deck with access to the resort style backyard featuring a heated pool, spa, and putting green! This home lives on the main level with a lower level guest suite, media room, and exercise room. Privately gated motor court takes you to the oversized 3 car-garage. Close to hiking trails and the best schools including Basis Scottsdale and DMHS (Home of the IB program).

Nestled in the rugged foothills of the McDowell Mountains, Ancala Country Club's remarkable amenities, unmatched service and family-friendly ambience have earned it recognition as one of Arizona's finest full-service private country clubs. From the club's spectacular Perry Dye-designed championship golf course, lighted tennis courts, pool and fitness center to its myriad of social and competitive events scheduled throughout the year, Ancala offers a memorable experience for members of all ages amidst the serene natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Membership to Ancala Country Club is affordable, fun, and convenient.

Situated in the heart of 85259, the zip code most commonly known for great schools and Mayo Clinic. Basis High School is ranked as one of the top high schools in the United States. According to US NEWS, BASIS Scottsdale is a charter school that serves fourth through 12th graders. It's part of a public charter school system with locations across the country. In or before 10th grade, BASIS Scottsdale students begin taking Advanced Placement courses. In their senior year, qualified students may take BASIS Capstone courses, set up to be equivalent to 200 or 300 level college classes. These seniors may produce an off-campus research project during their last trimester. BASIS Scottsdale offers more than 70 extracurricular activities that include sports teams, honor societies and clubs.

