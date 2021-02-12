Butterfly Burger is Sedona's First Burger Couture Lounge

Dahl Restaurants is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Butterfly Burger - Sedona's First Burger Couture Lounge

Chef Lisa Dahl's Butterfly Burger, a first-of-its-kind "couture burger lounge" serving Dahl's award-winning burgers paired with imaginative sides, robust salads, boozy milkshakes and an expansive craft beer and bourbon selection. The 2,500 square-foot, ultra-luxe restaurant was designed by Dahl to embody a chic, high-end lounge with dark wood-lined walls, exotic faux alligator-like booths, an open-display kitchen and a sleek, marble bar with a rolling library ladder for easy access to the connoisseur-level selection of 40 bourbons and spirits on display.

"A great burger is like a metaphor of culinary perfection. Every single layer matters. For me, it's about taking each ingredient and giving it its own personality to achieve the OMG effect," said Chef Dahl. "I believe my reputation as a 'burger master' came about because I take every detail of creating my tantalizing burgers as very serious business. It doesn't matter if it's a roasted beet or a gourmet burger, I think of burgers as its own art form. I believe in customizing the special seasoning and sauces for each to shine on its own. From slow-cooked caramelized onions, sultry sauces and a good aged-cheese, I live for combinations that bring the robust flavors out in every bite."

Award-winning burgers that have earned Dahl her "burger master" reputation also grace the menu, including Funghi Sublime, smothered in sautéed mushrooms and finished with imported truffle gouda and special Dijonnaise on an artisan bun; the Gringo Burger, white aged cheddar, louis remoulade sauce, shredded romaine and crispy onion strings on an artisan bun; and The Waco Kid white aged cheddar, 4 Roses Bourbon with maple caramelized onion, all-natural bacon confiture and Dijon sauce on an artisan bun.

From classic to extravagant, the menu features more than a dozen signature burgers, including those that have taken home top honors at the Scottsdale Burger Battle three years running. A couple of the brand-new standouts that are making their debut at the restaurant include the name-sake, The Butterfly Burger, manchego cheese, all-natural pepper bacon, guacamole and chipotle aioli on an artisan bun and Oui Oui Monsieur!, a patty melt-style burger smothered in charred onions, Gruyere cheese and Dijonnaise sauce on grilled caraway rye bread served with a side of onion jus dipping sauce.

Vegan and vegetarian options include Royal Beet Burger, organic roasted grilled beet steak with house teriyaki and roasted garlic herb chevre with organic arugula on a whole grain bun; Primo Double-Double, tantalizing house-marinated grilled portobello mushroom, finished with caramelized balsamic onions, manchego and chipotle aioli on a whole grain bun.

Butterfly Burger (6657 State Route 179 B1, Sedona, AZ) will be open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 pm. Happy Hour - Sunday through Thursday from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more information, visit ButterflyBurger.com or call 928.862.4448. For more on Chef Lisa Dahl and Dahl Restaurant Group, visit DahlRestaurantGroup.com.