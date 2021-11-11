Burns Dentistry offering FREE, same day dentistry for Veterans

Burns Dentistry is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Burns Dentistry is offering free, same day dentistry for Veterans on Saturday, November 13 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

All veterans are welcome and services include composite fillings, cleanings and extractions.

We all donate our time for this event as a way to say thank you!

The Veterans dental event will take place at the Burn Dentistry location at 13404 N. Del Webb Blvd in Sun City.

Burns Dentistry

13404 N. Del Webb Blvd

Sun City

(623) 584-9845

www.burnsdentistry.com