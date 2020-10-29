Burns Dentistry explains connection between oral health and the body

Burns Dentistry is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

When you want the best that dentistry has to offer, Burns Dentistry is the office for you. Serving the Sun City, Sun City West, and greater Phoenix communities for more than 20 years, Dr. Jerry Burns and the professional team at Burns Dentistry have developed a reputation for their exceptional patient care with a focus on personalized treatment and more than 100 years of experience!

Burns Dentistry isn't just another dental office. You'll notice a difference as soon as you walk through the door. Going to the dentist feels more like going to a spa. You'll be greeted with a smile by the concierge as you check in, and offered an assortment of amenities to make you comfortable, such as bottled water, juice, coffee, or even a warm blanket. You can even listen to your choice of music while you're in the dental chair! Plus, they're extremely experienced in taking care of patients who have a fear of the dentist or experience anxiety. Sedation dentistry is another option for patients who may need a little assistance to relax.

One of the services that Burns Dentistry is known for, is their renowned implant dentistry. Their team of doctors have been trained at the top implant centers in the world, and placed thousands of implants, helping patients improve their oral health, diet, quality of life, and regain their confidence. If you have a missing tooth or teeth, implants may be the right answer for you. Dr. Burns and his team of doctors are able to restore your smile with single tooth implants, bridges, and even replace a full arch or full mouth restoration with "All-on-4TM" implant supported dentures.

The highly trained and educated team doesn't focus on maxing out treatment plans, but ensuring that you have a happy, healthy smile. Whether you have tooth pain, need a filling, extraction, or something a little more involved such as a complete smile makeover, Burns Dentistry offers a complete, comprehensive approach to dental care. This means you get the benefit of the best care, all under one roof from the same doctor without having to go to multiple offices. If you're not happy with your smile, Burns Dentistry can help. Take your oral health to the next level, improve your quality of life, and regain your confidence with state of the art dental care at Burns Dentistry.

Call Burns Dentistry TODAY at (623) 223-8692 or visit www.burnsdentistry.com.

They offer two convenient locations:

Sun City Office

13404 N Del Webb Blvd

Sun City, AZ 85351

(623) 223-8692

Sun City West Office

13909 W Camino del Sol, Suite 102

Sun City West, AZ 85375

(623) 223-8692