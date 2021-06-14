Burggraff Tash Levy PLC helps couples through a divorce as amicably as possible

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a family law firm located here in Scottsdale, Arizona. But, they also offer divorce-and other family law-mediation services. Mediation is a useful tool to resolve a family law dispute. It is an opportunity for parties to resolve their divorce amicably without the expense and stress of going to court. Mediation also leaves the parties with control over the outcome, as opposed to having a Judge make decisions for you.

Bryan K. Levy is the head of the mediation division at Burggraff Tash Levy PLC and believes mediation is the best way for parties to resolve and finalize their divorce. Bryan has been a practicing attorney for over 30 years as well as serving as a mediator for several years. Mr. Levy has mediated several cases and helped several parties resolve their disputes outside of court. If you are going through a divorce or other family law issue and would like to attend private mediation, call Burggraff Tash Levy and schedule your mediation.

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC

8980 E Raintree Dr #110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-307-6800

btlfamilylaw.com