Burggraff Tash Levy PLC family law firm talks about prenuptial agreements

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a family law firm located here in Scottsdale, Arizona. Their attorneys help clients navigate issues like divorce and child custody but there is more to family law than that. Burggraff Tash Levy also helps clients draft agreements to try and keep them out of court, like prenuptial agreements and cohabitation agreements. Having agreements like these properly drafted and in place can save parties money, time, and emotional strain.

If you are contemplating marriage but are worried about how that can impact your assets or other responsibilities, contact Burggraff Tash Levy and meet with an experienced attorney to discuss what agreements can be created to provide both you and your fiancé some comfort before entering into the marriage.

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC

8980 E Raintree Dr #110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 307-6800

btlfamilylaw.com