Burggraff Tash Levy PLC explain to military men and women their rights while going through a divorce

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a family law firm located here in Scottsdale, Arizona. Family law encompasses many court actions, including divorce. People contemplating—or actually going through—divorce can have different concerns depending on their profession, this typically holds true for people serving in the military. There is a lot of misinformation surrounding military divorce and this can cause a lot of confusion for both the person serving and the spouse of the person serving.

If you are going through a divorce in Arizona and either yourself or your spouse are serving in the military, call the experienced attorneys at Burggraff Tash Levy PLC to schedule a consultation and learn your rights.

