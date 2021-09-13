Burggraff Tash Levy explains what an uncontested divorce is

Burggraff Tash Levy is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a family law firm located here in Scottsdale, Arizona. Many people want to have an uncontested divorce, and for good reason. They are often quicker, cheaper, and far less stressful. The attorneys at Burggraff Tash Levy can help you through that process. They will help you: file the correct initial documents with the court, memorialize the agreements you reached with your spouse, file the final agreements with the court, and of course advise you along the way.

Even if proceeding uncontested, it is a good idea to have an experienced attorney helping you during this process. They can provide simple resolution to everyday problems people encounter in this process and with the agreements they reach. As well as provide valuable information regarding your rights in divorce, so that you can make an informed decision in those agreements. Contact the experienced Scottsdale divorce attorneys at Burggraff Tash Levy PLC.

