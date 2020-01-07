Britely Dentures + Implants Studio is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Britely Dentures + Implants Studio is excited to announce its first-ever annual smile makeover giveaway. With a value of up to $60,000 one fortunate Arizona resident will be selected to receive a complete smile restoration helping them live the new year Britely.

According to the National Institute of Health, self-perceived satisfaction of dental aesthetics has positive impacts on a person's social and psychological behavior and dental self-confidence. A confident smile is an important component to how we view ourselves in the world around us.

Arizona residents are encouraged to complete an entry for themselves or to nominate a friend or family member by going to www.livebritely.com/smilemakeover or through Britely's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/livebritely . Entries are due by midnight on Friday, January 31st local time at which time 5 finalists will be selected for a consultation. Once all consultations are complete, one finalist will begin their journey for a smile makeover. The overall winner will be announced by February 21st.

"I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve residents of the greater Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale area. The smile makeover giveaway is an incredible chance for my team and I to give back to our amazing community," said Dr. Chris Barrett, founder of Britely Dentures + Implants Studio.

Dr. Barrett's affiliated office provides dentures and implants in a studio setting, delivering tooth replacement care including extractions, dentures and dental implants at a lower cost than the average dental office. The studio features its own on-site dental lab, providing convenience and savings that are passed along to the client. For more information, or to make an appointment, please visit www.livebritely.com or call (480) 418-0233.

About Britely Dentures + Implants studio

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Christopher Barrett and supported by 24 Hour Dental Management, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio provides clients with personalized tooth replacement care that is tailored to their needs. With options that can fit nearly any budget, Britely's studios utilize the latest in technology and procedures to meet their clients' treatment needs.

Every Britely Dentures + Implants Studio features an on-site lab offering immediate dentures the same day to clients. With a focus on providing implants, dentures, partial dentures, extractions, implant-supported dentures, and fixed dentures, our Britely team members will create a personalized plan designed to help clients put their best smile forward. By providing flexible payment options a smile makeover can fit nearly any budget.