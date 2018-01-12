BREVENA: Get glowing skin this year!

BREVENA is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

BREVENA is the only skin care line to purify oat beta glucan into Macro β Complex®. For over 20 years, this technology has been trusted in burn centers around the world, and is even used daily by doctors and nurses to nourish their own skin.

More than a mere moisturizer, BREVENA was built on the science of how skin works. All our products contain Macro B Complex which is unmatched by any other ingredient in the skin care industry. This powerful ingredient effortlessly repairs dry, rough, aging and environmentally damaged skin through a cellular friendly, rejuvenation process leaving your skin soft and healthy. Perfect to protect and nourish all skin types for optimum skin health and wellness.

Give them a call at 800-260-8031, or go to www.brevena.com.

