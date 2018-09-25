Brain Injury Specialist Dr. Sean Southland can rehabilitate your brain

NeuroHealth Solutions is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

If you Suffer from a Diagnosed Neurological Disorder, You're Not Alone

It Starts with consultation and a NeuroFitness Assessment

NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS

The Global Prevalence of Neurological Diseases and Disorders is as much as 37.2% of our population. According to the Society of Neuroscience, progress is critical to help address more than 1,000 diseases and disorders that cause hardship for almost a billion families worldwide and many billions of dollars in medical expenses and lost productivity. These diseases affect people of all ages across the globe and know no ecomnomic status, party or political affiliation.

They include:

Early developmental and cognitive disorders such as autism and fragile X syndrome.

Conditions that often develop in midlife, such as depression, anxiety, and addiction, as well as neurological problems, such as paralysis and TBI.

Diseases of aging, such as macular degeneration, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease.

RECOVERY

If you were involved in a personal injury, have suffered a traumatic event or have succumbed to an addiction. AST training effectiveness can be assessed early in the course of your wellness plan.

REHABILITATION

In everyday life we become a product of our environment. As we age our brain, body and nervous system are tasked and dysregulation occurs. A NeuroFitness Assessment reveals neural network imbalances that can be mitigated through Advanced Simulation Therapy. A cutting edge neuroscience technology that has anti aging effects on the brain and can mitigate symptoms of neurological disorders. AST training effectiveness can be assessed early in the course of treatment. There are no known adverse side effects of AST with a multitude of other positive benefits realized.

