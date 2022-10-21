Blazin'M Ranch Western Dinner Theater is a unique attraction you don't want to miss!

Blazin' M Ranch is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

From 1994 to present, Mabery Ranch has been home to the Blazin' M Ranch Western Dinner Theater venue. This unique attraction has made its name as one of the top tourist destination drivers to nearby Sedona and the Verde Valley region of North-Central Arizona. With annual visitation of over 28,000 it is a veritable entertainment staple of Northern Arizona.

Located on 8.66 acres along the Verde River, and within the City of Cottonwood, Arizona, the historic Mabery Ranch is the only private property parcel within 400 acres of a surrounding state park known as Dead Horse Ranch, and situated conveniently within in the heart of the historic and rejuvenated Cottonwood Old Town District.

Cottonwood is a bustling and rapidly growing city located in the Verde Valley of Arizona. Surrounded by grassy fields, horse-riding and hiking trails, and the large namesaked cottonwood trees, Cottonwood is quickly becoming a "go-to" destination along the Northern I-17 corridor between Phoenix and Sedona.

On Scheduled days, the ranch gates open at 5:00pm. Pre-dinner activities include a vintage tractor pull, shooting gallery, mechanical bull ride, axe throwing, old time photos, a one-of-a-kind wood carving museum, gourmet gift shops, cowboy/cowgirl fashion boutiques, and the Copper Spur Saloon, serving a variety of refreshing beverages including Sarsaparilla, local beers and wines, and signature craft cocktails. The dinner bell rings at 6:30pm and our menu includes BBQ chicken, ribs, cowboy beans, prickly pear coleslaw, biscuits, desert, lemonade, iced tea, and coffee! Directly after dinner our classic western stage show, "The Tex and Dinah Show", begins. With humorous antics and classic country songs from the likes of Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, and others, the show is sure to entertain those of all ages! The evening ends at approximately 8:45pm.

Be sure to book ahead as reservations are highly recommended! Visit www.blazinm.com or call 928-634-0334 today! Additional questions? Email info@blazinm.com mailto:info@blazinm.com.