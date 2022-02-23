Watch
Bierman Autism Centers has opened its first valley location to help prepare autistic children for life

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where young kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. We recognize that every kid's success is unique, and our one-on-one approach allows us to drive progress, measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

Our team is dedicated to making learning welcoming and fun by erasing the line between learning and play. Kids at our centers enjoy taking on new challenges and become motivated as they learn new skills. Our approach ensures kids become confident and empowered lifelong learners.

The Bierman circle of care and support includes the whole family, not just the child. We empower parents through training and collaboration.
