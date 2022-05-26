Bestselling author Blake Bauer talks about his new book You Were Not Born to Suffer

Blake D. Bauer is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Blake D. Bauer is the author of the international bestselling book You Were Not Born To Suffer.

Each year he helps thousands of people who cannot find effective support from conventional psychology, medicine, or religion. Blake is a world-renowned teacher with an extensive background in psychology, alternative medicine, nutrition, traditional healing, qi gong energy medicine, and mindfulness meditation.

Based on both his personal experience overcoming deep suffering, drug addiction and suicidal depression as well as his professional success with over 100,000 people worldwide, Blake's work integrates what he's found to be the most effective approaches to optimal mental, emotional, and physical health.

