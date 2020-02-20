Beleza Pura Medical explains how their unique technique helps you sculpt your body

Beleza Pura Medical is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Are you one of the many who just can't seem to get rid of stubborn body fat even after watching your diet, and living a healthy lifestyle? It can really be frustrating and especially hard for those mommies with some leftover baby miles. Thanks to new techniques and cutting-edge technology, the body sculpting professionals at Beleza Pura Medical can help you get that body back you've been dreaming of.

Beleza Pura Medical is transforming the way both men and women think about fat removal procedures with their innovative LipoContour body sculpting treatments that provide immediate and lasting results without the medical risks, discomfort, and downtime of other options.

There are genetic and hormonal fat deposits that make it almost impossible for many people to lose weight around certain areas while maintaining a healthy body fat percentage. That's the power of what Beleza Pura can do.

Beleza Pura's licensed physicians use a small, vibration supported device that makes only a 3mm circular entry site, smaller than a pencil eraser. This means no stitches. During the procedure, they give you medication to help you relax and calm any anxiety you may feel. You'll even have a choice to watch the procedure if you want. If you don't want to watch they'll use a drape while you watch a movie, listen to music, or even talk or text on your phone. It's a walk-in and walk-out procedure done right in office.

What really makes the services of Beleza Pura stand out in the industry is the ability to remove 2-5 inches and up to 5 liters of fat in a single treatment from undesirable spots like the stomach, love handles or thighs and transfer it to another area like the breasts or buttocks for an all-natural breast enhancement or Brazilian Butt Lift. The ability to take fat from one area and move it to another is finally possible!

Following the procedure, Beleza Pura has found that patients are encouraged by their results to continue to build upon their accomplishments with a renewed chance of success. Once the stubborn fat cells are removed permanently, other efforts like diet changes and exercise have a better chance of working.

Beleza Pura's customers consist of both men and women. Most customers are seeking work on their abdomen which may include "their upper abs, lower abs, and flanks or what are commonly referred to as 'love handles.'" Popular treatment packages include the "Mommy Makeover" for women and the "Dad Bod Makeover" for men.

