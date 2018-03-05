Beatitudes Campus offers a peak into their new patio homes and senior living on campus

Beatitudes Campus is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Beatitudes Campus to Add New Patio Homes

Offering surprising features, BeVIP perks

Today's seniors are living longer, healthier, more active lives than those of generations past. Increasingly, they want to enjoy their later years with easy access to services and amenities that support their needs.

To help meet the growing demand, Beatitudes Campus recently unveiled its plans to add 34 new Patio Homes. Located in north central Phoenix, Beatitudes Campus is a vibrant, bustling senior living community that feels more like a college campus than a place to retire.

"We've chosen to add Patio Homes right now because they are our most popular, most-requested residential option," said Michelle Just, President and CEO of Beatitudes Campus.

Special Features

The single-level Patio Homes, which offer true maintenance-free living coupled with housekeeping and other helpful services, are clustered together in their own traditional neighborhood on the edge of the community. Reflecting the Beatitudes Campus architecture, they feature a mid-century modern design with high ceilings.

When it comes to entertaining friends and family, there's plenty of space with a fully equipped kitchen, spacious great room, extra bedroom, and two private patios. An expansive wall filled with windows creates a bright and airy, light-filled interior - an unexpected and stunning backdrop for everyday life. Each Patio Home includes sophisticated, contemporary designer finishes in keeping with prevailing expectations.

Because Beatitudes Campus is a life plan community, Patio Home residents have easy access to everything the community offers, including restaurants, educational classes, pool, fitness center and more, as well as helpful services and onsite healthcare should they need it.

BeVIP Advantage

Bailey encourages those who are interested in learning more about the Patio Homes to sign up for a no-obligation BeVIP Club membership. As a BeVIP, members receive regular updates on the Patio Homes' design, planning and construction, and are invited to special BeVIP member events.

BeVIP members will also be the first to see the floor plans and features such as the cabinetry, countertop, and flooring selections. BeVIP members receive special pre-construction pricing and have the opportunity to reserve their favorite Patio Home from the available selection - all before the general public.

"Based on what we know so far, we project you could save up to $12,000 depending on the size of the Patio Home you choose," said Bailey. "This is an exciting new choice in senior living. We invite you to come out and learn more. No pressure, no obligation. Just exciting food for thought."

To learn more about the new Patio Homes and becoming a BeVIP member, call (602) 362-7792.

