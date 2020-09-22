Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center: Monitoring for cataracts as you age

Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Caring for Your Eyes during the Coronavirus Pandemic

During this time with the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are wondering when it makes sense to think about scheduling their family's routine appointments and wellness checks again. At Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, the staff has focused on providing patients with safe and effective eye care. Their clinics have remained open and have been seeing patients to ensure the health of their vision, while providing an environment that is clean and safe for their patients and staff.

Should you get your eyes checked during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Routine eye care is always important, even during a pandemic. When you get your eyes checked, it allows eye doctors to monitor your vision's health, help you make adjustments for your eyes' needs, and track the development of eye conditions that could negatively affect your sight. Conditions like Glaucoma develop over time and may not have obvious symptoms before causing potential vision loss. This, among many other conditions, is an example of why preventative care is essential.

Conversely, if you are already noticing issues with your eyes, including sudden changes to your vision, blurriness, eye pain, or obstructions in the eye, you should contact the doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins to get help.

What can you expect when you visit the eye doctor?

The team at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center has been committed to meeting or exceeding the CDC guidelines for patient and healthcare worker safety. They have been following new processes and procedures for check-in, including social distancing in waiting rooms, requiring masks, and checking temperatures at the doors. Their clinics have also increased the regular cleaning schedule, focusing especially on high-traffic areas and surfaces.

For more information about what they have been doing to keep patients and team members safe, visit their COVID-19 page