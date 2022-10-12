Ballet is back! Ballet Arizona performs Cinderella at Symphony Hall

Ballet Arizona is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Cinderella with Ballet Arizona, October 20 - 23, 2022 with The Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall

Choreography: Ib Andersen

Music: Sergei Prokofiev

As if stepping between the pages of a beloved storybook, Ib Andersen's Cinderella brings the romantic story to life, vividly delighting audiences with the beauty and majesty of classical ballet, wrapped in the promise of "happily ever after," and generously sprinkled with a wonderful dose of humor.

Cinderella's father, a widower, takes a second wife, a dominating woman with two daughters. The stepmother despises Cinderella's goodness which highlights her own daughters' weaknesses; because of this, the stepmother makes Cinderella a servant in her own home. One day, the stepsisters are up to their usual bickering with each other and taunting Cinderella, when, suddenly, the door opens and an old woman enters, begging. The stepsisters try to send the woman away but Cinderella offers the old woman some bread, which she accepts and then departs.

Later, there is a ball at the palace for all the maidens of the kingdom. A jeweler, a hairdresser, a dancing master, and dressmakers arrive to prepare the stepsisters for the ball. Cinderella is forbidden to attend the ball. The old woman re-appears and reveals herself as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother. She calls on the Fairies of the Four Seasons and their attendants to transform Cinderella's rags into a beautiful gown, and to transform a pumpkin into a luxurious coach. As Cinderella prepares for the ball, the Fairy Godmother warns Cinderella that all is lost if she doesn't leave the ball before the clock strikes

