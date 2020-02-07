AZ Trimlight can create exterior lighting for your home

AZ Trimlight is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Trimlight is a patented innovation that allows you to install permanent, exterior lighting to your home or business so you never have to worry about hanging Christmas lights again! Trimlight provides bright, beautiful Christmas and Holiday lighting at night, which is hardly noticeable during the day so you can leave it up all year, every year! In addition, Trimlight offers elegant lighting solutions for homes, patios and decks all year round.

Their product allows a homeowner or business to schedule a one-time install of a programmable lighting system that can be programmed to change colors for every major holiday, your favorite sports teams, just to light up your home in elegant white lights or any other combination of colors and patterns you can imagine.

The Trimlight channel system is designed to match the color of your home and attaches easily under the fascia of your roof line or along the stucco edge below the tile/roofing system. The channel holds the lights securely in place, protecting them from the elements and harmful UV rays, while at the same time covering the wire from view. This leaves your home looking far better during the day, while giving you the ability to leave the lights up year round and turning on your bright, beautiful lights at night is as simple as opening an app on your smartphone, tablet or ipad.

The Trimlight bulbs use exclusively LED technology, which is designed to last 10 times longer and uses only a small fraction of the power when compared to conventional bulbs. Our bulbs are rated for 50,000 hours. So as an example, if you turned on your Trimlight system every night all year long, your Trimlight bulbs would last over 20 years!

TRIMLIGHT SOLVES ALL OF THESE PROBLEMS

Trimlight eliminates many of the hassles associated with traditional exterior lighting:

· Hanging lights every year is very time consuming, burdensome and dangerous, not to mention having to take them down again, find a place to store them, then untangle them and do it all over again the next year.

· Wind, snow and UV rays damage lights and break clips that hold the lights in place, leaving sagging wires that look terrible at night and during the day

· Conventional lights don't last as long, have faulty bulbs that short out the whole strand, use far more energy and no matter how well you hang them, the exposed wiring still looks terrible during the day

With Trimlight, you can have a one time, permanent install of your favorite Christmas lighting or year round lighting, never again having to worry about hanging up or taking down lights. You will always have bright, beautiful lighting at night that is hardly noticeable during the day!

