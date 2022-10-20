Author discusses her children's book series that celebrates the holidays kids love!

Maria Kelley is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Celebrate the HoliDates® this October Thirty-One!

October Thirty-One: 10/31 is the second title of the children's book series that celebrates the holidays kids love!

HALLOWEEN returns on the same day each year, just like many other child-favorite celebrations. But young kids don't always know when those dates dot the calendar. Questions like: "Is it Halloween yet? When is Halloween? What season is Halloween?" compelled author María Felicia Kelley to answer her son's questions in the form of the book, October Thirty-One: 10/31. Constantine's curiosity drove his mom's creativity. Thanks to the book, the seasons, the months of the year, and holiday dates are fun topics to explore. Inspired by Constantine, Maria Felicia Kelley created the Celebrate the Holidays® children's book series.

Constantine-A SON WHO LAUNCHED A BOOK SERIES

His questions deserved thoughtful answers.

Questions always lead to answers. When Constantine repeatedly asked a notable few, he motivated his mom to move her fingers around her keyboard. Diagnosed at birth with Trisomy 21 (aka, Down syndrome), Constantine's unique curiosity produced moments his mom would cherish. Every spoken word was a gift for a kid with developing language. Each, "When is Halloween coming?" offered a moment to input information into a receptive mind, with ears ready to listen. There were so many ways to describe the day's arrival-the date on the calendar, the season, the weather. His mom found lots of ways to tackle her son's recurring questions. Ultimately, a story became the best way to reply. One tale about a favorite holiday soon led to an opportunity to craft another. Mom could instruct her son while entertaining him with facts around the special day, then jump into a dialogue about fun ways to celebrate it.

This kid loves a celebration!

It began with Halloween, which led to Valentine's Day. Christmas would come next. Celebration was the common thread. Constantine loves a good holiday event, especially in his younger years. It made sense to take a journey with him through the special occasions he most connected with. A fictional story based on actual occurrences became an easy way to digest concepts of time, scheduling, and the importance of calendar knowledge. A history-of-the-holiday section and a recipe for a favorite holiday treat weaved a unifying theme, highlighting the importance of family traditions. Communication with Constantine exploded when it was a discussion about topics of interest. The payoff happened when mom could convey knowledge and familiarity of important concepts and life skills without having to "teach" them.

Down syndrome was Constantine's diagnosis. But recognizing his condition instead as "Up" syndrome became a constructive way for his parents to give life to their son's no-limits spunk. It was a positive shift that allowed Constantine's abilities to guide them-uncovering avenues and opportunities for Constantine's cognitive growth and achievements despite the cautions they'd been given.

A portion of proceeds from each book purchased will be donated to an

organization that seeks to improve the lives of children diagnosed with Trisomy 21.