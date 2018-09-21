Attorney Helen Davis practicing family law for over 20 years

The Cavanagh Law Firm is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

About The Cavanagh Law Firm

The Cavanagh Law Firm was founded in 1999 by a core group of 30 attorneys from many practice areas. This group shared a vision of forming a firm that would continue to abide by the principles of hard work, quality, integrity and superior client service espoused by the Firm’s namesake, Harry Cavanagh.

The Cavanagh Law Firm is committed to excellence in 45 practice areas including: appellate law, civil litigation, commercial litigation, construction litigation, environmental litigation, ERISA and employee benefits, estate planning and probate, immigration compliance, insurance, labor and employment litigation, real estate, tax planning and litigation. Our attorneys possess a wealth of experience in their chosen areas of practice and many are bar certified specialists in their practice area. Many of the firm’s attorneys have received an AV rating by Martindale Hubbell, the highest such rating available to any individual attorney.

The Cavanagh Law Firm serves clients locally and nationally. Attorneys within the firm litigate cases in the state and federal courts on all levels including the Supreme Court of the United States. They represent clients before a variety of administrative authorities at the city, county and state levels. Several of our attorneys are also admitted to practice in states other than Arizona, enabling the Firm to represent clients in many venues.

The Firm is a long-time participating member in The Harmonie Group, a national association of insurance risk defense lawyers.

About Helen R. Davis

Title: Chair of the Board

Email: hdavis@cavanaghlaw.com

Phone: 602-322-4008

Fax: 602-322-4105

Ms. Davis has been practicing family law for over 20 years and focuses on complex divorce and custody litigation. Ms. Davis is the President and Chair of the Firm and also is an Adjunct Professor at Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Ms. Davis is certified as a family law specialist by the Arizona state Bar; is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers; is AV Rated by Martindale-Hubbell; and is honored by Best Lawyer’s in America, Super Lawyers, and more elite organizations.

The Cavanagh Law Firm

1850 North Central Avenue, Suite 2400

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602) 322-4000

www.cavanaghlaw.com