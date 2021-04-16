Arthur Andrew Medical honors National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day

Arthur Andrew Medical is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Arthur Andrew Medical was founded on a very simple principle: Provide products that actually work.

We focus on enzyme and probiotic-based dietary supplements so that we can deliver the most advanced product line possible. Arthur Andrew Medical is not an "us too" company that simply launches new products based on fads or trends. We put countless hours into creating products and formulas that we are proud to stand behind, and that we are confident will provide you with real results.

In spite of being in business for over a decade, our product lineup is relatively simple. This is because we formulate each product to offer a diverse set of benefits in an effort to minimize the amount of products necessary to maintain your health. Our team at Arthur Andrew Medical provides you with over a century of expertise in the nutrition industry with a specific emphasis on enzymes and probiotics.

Our intent is to continue being pioneers of our industry by developing novel products with the utmost integrity in manufacturing, marketing, and customer service. Since the day we were founded, we believed in doing things the right way-not the easiest or quickest way-to ensure that we maintain the highest standard of integrity.

With that, we at Arthur Andrew Medical hope your experience with our products will demonstrate our commitment to you, your health, and the health of your family and friends.

Go to our website www.arthurandrew.com, and purchase Neprinol and KD Ultra for 35% OFF!. Use code: MEDICINE

Arthur Andrew Medical

1-800-448-5015

www.arthurandrew.com