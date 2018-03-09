Arizona Museum of Natural History is a must see for dinosaur lovers

Arizona Museum of Natural History is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Arizona Museum of Natural History is nestled in the heart of down town Mesa, and is the only Natural History Museum in the Phoenix metro area.

A "must see" for dinosaur lovers, the main attraction is Dinosaur Mountain, with animatronic dinosaurs, a 3 story indoor waterfall and flash flood that happens every 20 minutes. Nearby is Dino Hall with articulated dinosaur and Pterosaur skeletons including a large fossil leg bone that you can touch. The ramp takes you on a tour through time to learn about animals that lived before the dinosaurs who were just as fascinating and monstrous. Dino Zone is a popular attraction for children with dinosaur models that they can interact with. You can get a selfie with a T. rex or climb on the back of a Pentaceratops.

If dinosaurs are not your interest however, there is so much more. The museum houses archeological collections both local and from all over the Americas. You can walk through an ancient Hohokam village, or discover cultures further afield like the Maya or Aztec civilizations. The origins gallery teaches about meteorites, and the rich gem and mineral geology of Arizona completing this museum as a comprehensive guide to the prehistory of the South West.

There are also history galleries where you can learn about early missionaries and the economies that put Arizona on the map. You can walk through a mine or visit original pioneer jail cells, so escape proof, that they were used right up until the 1970's. The courtyard is a peaceful outside area where you can pan for gold or enjoy the thrill of discovery in the dino dig pit.

The museum is more than an entertaining venue for visitors. It is a research institution for archeology and paleontology with on-going field studies and innovative educational partnerships with universities making it a rich resource for the community.

With frequent events and programs ranging from preschool to adult only events, there is something here for everyone. Up-coming events include the Archeological Expo, Saturday March 10th from 10am to 4pm. A celebration to kick off archeology month with arts, demonstrations, children's activities, tours and lectures over multiple sites.

Friday, March 30th 6:30 to 8pm, is our annual Dino Egg hunt, with live animal encounters, scavenger hunt eggs for special prizes and a tiny tot area. To avoid crowds visitors can prepay online and enjoy early entry at 5:30pm.

Friday, April 13th from 6:30pm to 11pm is the much-anticipated Beer 'N' Bones. An adult only evening of local craft beer and science entertainment, including favorites like speed date a scientist, Dino caricatures and pop up science and live animal stations.

For more information visit AZMNH.org, "Like" us on Facebook www.facebook.com/azmnh1 or "Follow" us on Twitter and Instagram @AzMNH

