Arizona Liver Health is offering a free fatty liver screening

((SL Advertiser)) For more information call 480-470-4000 or visit azliver.com/fibroscan
Posted at 9:08 AM, Aug 05, 2020
Arizona Liver Health is paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Known for their FREE liver screening program with the use of Fibroscan technology, Arizona Liver Health strives to help our community with keeping healthier livers.

Arizona Liver Health is the state's leading liver clinic, specializing in helping patients who suffer from all liver conditions. With a vibrant and growing clinical trials program across their 3 locations in the state (Chandler, Glendale, and Tucson), Arizona Liver Health is also a proud leader in liver research for new and innovative therapies that provide more options of treatments for their patients.

