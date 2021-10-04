Arizona Bioscience Week (Oct 3-9) celebrates AZ scientists who are pioneering health innovations

Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Pioneering Health Innovations

Arizona Bioscience Week is this week (Oct.3-9) and celebrates the Arizona innovators who are pioneering health innovations.

Presented by the Arizona Commerce Authority and the City of Phoenix, Arizona Bioscience Week is hosted by AZBio and brings the community together with the Arizona healthcare and life science innovators who create products and solutions to keep people healthy and help them if they get sick.

Things kick off on Monday, Oct. 4th with Leading Women: Bioscience and Beyond.

Tuesday, Oct. 5th is an opportunity to learn from some of Arizona's leading scientists during the Discovering New Medicines in Arizona conference hosted by the Arizona Center for Drug Discovery and the University of Arizona Cancer Center.

Then join the celebration Tuesday evening at the 17th annual AZBio Awards where our community will honor Arizonans who are making a difference for people in our state and around the world. Dr. Gholam Peyman https://www.drgholampeyman.com/ will be honored with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement. As the inventor of LASIK eye surgery, Dr. Peyman has helped millions of people around the world see more clearly. AZBio will also honor Biolab Sciences, Inc. as the Arizona Bioscience Company of the Year, Dr. Mark Slater of the HonorHealth Research and Innovation Institute as the Arizona Bioscience Leader of the Year, Dr. Janko Nikolich-Žugich as the Arizona Bioscience Researcher of the Year, Thomas Schumann of the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation as the Arizona Bioscience Educator of the Year, and The Honorable Kate Brophy McGee with the AZBio Public Service Award. Three up and coming life science companies, Botanisol Analytics and PathogenDx https://pathogendx.com/ will be honored with AZBio Fast Lane Awards.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6th, connect with innovators on the Phoenix Biomedical Campus and learn what they are working on at AZAdvances Innovation Showcase. Thursday, Oct. 7th, Venture Madness, hosted by Invest Southwest and the Arizona Commerce Authority will bring together innovators and investors.

Wrapping up the week on Friday, join us online for a conversation on life science innovation from the patient perspective at Voice of the Patient.

As we come through this challenging time, AZBio reminds us that we ALL need to keep being health heroes and making good choices. These include getting our COVID-19 vaccinations and getting our FLU SHOT so that our healthcare teams are not having to deal with COVID-19 and flu in the fall.

