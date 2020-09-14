Arizona Bioindustry Association talks about Arizona Bioscience Week

Arizona Bioindustry Association is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Arizona Bioscience Week Has Something for Everyone

Arizona Bioscience Week is this week (Sept. 13-19) and includes exciting and educational events for all ages that you can enjoy from the safety and comfort of your home or office. It also includes the White Hat Life Science Investor Conference where accredited investors can connect with our life science innovators.

Presented by the Arizona Commerce Authority and the City of Phoenix, Arizona Bioscience Week is hosted by AZBio and brings the community together with the Arizona healthcare and life science innovators who create products and solutions to keep people healthy and help them if they get sick.

Arizona Bioscience Week also includes the Student Discovery Scholarship Challenge where members of the community can be amazed and inspired by these brilliant student researchers as they present via 2-minute videos. Viewers can then "vote" for their favorite videos. The students with the most votes will be awarded scholarships from the Opportunity Through Entrepreneurship Foundation's D3Bio Program.

Other events include the Discovering New Medicines in Arizona Conference hosted by the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy and the University of Arizona Cancer Center as well as a statewide education summit focused on internships hosted by the Flinn Foundation and Science Foundation Arizona.

Celebrating Life & Science - a 1-hour special broadcast event will be a highlight of Arizona Bioscience Week. The program has wonderful stories about our scientists, innovators, and students. It also includes a musical tribute to all of the frontline workers who have done so much for us during these challenging times. (Air times: Wed. 9/16 @7 PM on CW61 and Friday, 9/16 during Late-night following the second airing of Jimmy Kimmel.

During Celebrating Life & Science, viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about the work that is happening to make life better for people in Arizona and around the world. Arizona Governor Douglas A. Ducey will kick things off. Other feature segments include interviews with Dr. Jeffrey Tent of the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), and with Stephanie Klocke of BD, one of the world's largest medical technologies companies. Story segments include a look around the Phoenix Biomedical Campus, insights from Dr. Joshua LaBaer of the ASU Biodesign Institute, how a group of fashion designers answered the call for more personal protective equipment (PPE) for our hospital teams, and more stories about our health heroes.

As we come through this challenging time, AZBio reminds us that we ALL need to keep being health heroes - wash our hands, keep them away from our face, eat well - sleep well , avoid crowds, and keep wearing our masks.

Our healthcare leaders also remind us that now is a great time to get our FLU SHOT so that individuals and our healthcare teams are not having to deal with COVID-19 and flu in the fall.