Arizona Autism offers therapists and resources for children and adults with Autism

Arizona Autism is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Six years ago, Ryker Martin and his wife Tori found themselves in search of special needs therapy for their Autistic son, Tayven. Tayven was at the point in his life where he needed to learn the skills to help him become more productive in his daily activities. So, the quest to find quality, dependable care began. Unfortunately, Ryker and Tori could not find a therapy service in accordance with their values for their son. So, Ryker decided to create his own therapy services company. A company he called, Arizona Autism. Six years later, Arizona Autism has grown to become the largest provider of Special Needs Therapy in the State of Arizona which employs 1000's of Arizonians. Arizona Autism is a Faith-based company and follows those principals. This is reflected by Arizona Autism receiving the Ranking Arizona award - Top Ten, since 2019. The services Arizona Autism provides for families range from skilled therapy such as OT and Speech; to Care Giving and Adult Living.

With much success in Arizona Autism, the Martin Family had the desire to do more for Special Needs Families. In 2020 when the world was in crisis mode due to Covid, many families were struggling, especially families with Special Needs children. At this point most families found themselves secluded in their homes and home schooling their children. Special Needs children have daily routines, and if any part of that routine is disrupted, chaos can ensue. To break through the turmoil, an insanely wonderful idea came about to get these stir-crazy children out of their homes to enjoy a day of outdoor fun, for FREE! And in the Fall of 2020, The Autism Nation, and its biggest event, "Fall on the Spectrum" was born; Fall on the Spectrum is a fun-filled day with roaming dinosaurs; face painting; a train ride; a rock wall to climb; arts and crafts; Bounce Houses to jump in; Obstacle courses to get lost in; games to play and prizes to win; Super Heros and Princesses to see; a petting zoo, and exciting raffle prices…let's not forget, a ride in a real hot air balloon! After Fall on the Spectrum, Santa Station was created, then several other seasonal events followed. The Autism Nation is a non-profit organization that holds events for special needs children to do fun things they normally wouldn't get a chance to do; working extremely hard to make amazing, lasting memories for families in a fun and safe environment. The best part of The Autism Nation is that the framework is based on volunteers, sponsors and donors. Which means 100% of proceeds received goes directly towards making memorable events for special needs families. The Autism Nation prides itself on being "Memory Makers, and makers of smiles"!

Arizona Autism and The Autism Nation is continually growing. Their hope is to become bigger and better every year and can achieve this goal with your help. If you have a passion for Special Needs Children, please donate or go work for the Bear!

Arizona Autism

(602) 726-2300

ArizonaAutism.com