Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health offers help for those who are trying to conceive

Dr Patel founded Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health in 2005 with the vision of providing the highest level of care available to help patients build a family. He was first drawn to this field of medicine because of its progressive nature with frequent scientific advances making remarkable impacts in the field of medicine and also in people's lives.

Before founding AZARH, Dr Patel was the Medical Director for the Reproductive Endocrinology for the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. He has been the recipient of Phoenix Magazine's Top Doctor Honor consecutively for over a decade. This designation is won by peer nomination.

Dr Patel is dedicated to providing personalized fertility care with advanced, tailored treatment plans designed to fit the needs of each patient. We have a full scope of treatment options to include ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), pre implantation genetic diagnosis and screening, donor egg and sperm, and egg freezing.

