Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network (AATN) announces 3rd Annual Breakfast Fundraiser

The Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network is a collaboration of programs fighting the multi-dimensions of Human Trafficking.

Our programs cover a wide spectrum that address community education, public awareness, prevention, demand reduction, male engagement on the issue and the tourism and hospitality sector. It is through these activities that we hope to eliminate Human Trafficking in Arizona by raising awareness, reducing demand and fostering prevention efforts with youth.

Our organization has passionate and committed team members who possess a wealth of knowledge and experience to bring awareness and foster community partnerships in Arizona.

2023 AATN BREAKFAST

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Arizona Grand Resort

8000 South Arizona Grand E

Phoenix, AZ 85044

Registration & Networking at 7:15 a.m.

Program starts promptly at 8:00 a.m.

Program concludes at 9:00 a.m.

To register for tickets visit: www.aatn.org or call 1-844-400-2286.

