APS Electric Light Parade is Saturday, Dec 4 at 7pm

APS Electric Light Parade is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

APS Electric Light Parade set to return on Dec. 4

It's back!

The annual APS Electric Light Parade will return to the streets of downtown Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 7 p.m.

"This parade is a great community event that kicks off the holiday season and we love being a part of it," APS Public Affairs Manager Ashley Bunch said. "Giving back is important to APS and we're proud to work with our partners at the City of Phoenix to bring our community together safely for this festive celebration."

For more than three decades, the APS Electric Light Parade has been a beloved and anticipated holiday fixture and is one of the largest free family events in the state of Arizona. It will return as a live, in-person event following a one-year hiatus in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The APS Electric Light Parade is a meaningful tradition for many valley families and this year is just a little extra special, as it is one of our first opportunities to invite the community to come together since the pandemic began," said City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Director Cynthia Aguilar. "Having families and friends together along the route, seeing all the smiling faces, and feeling those cheers from the crowd, that is really what makes the parade memorable."

Close to 50 entries will interpret the theme of "Peace on Earth," and are expected to light up the city streets with visually stunning displays. Legendary Phoenix Suns broadcaster and announcer Al McCoy is slated to serve as this year's Grand Marshal.

The 2.3-mile parade will begin at Central Avenue and Montebello Avenue and will end at 7th Street and Indian School Road. To ensure the health and safety of all attendees, multiple COVID-19 mitigation strategies have been implemented, including the elimination of the pre-parade viewing event traditionally held the night before. Parade attendees are strongly encouraged to social distance when possible and to wear masks.

The parade is a rain or shine event. Attendees should check the weather forecast beforehand and dress accordingly. They are also encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating.Crowds for this event have grown large in recent years and viewing spots along the parade route are first-come, first-served. Spectators often start arriving hours prior to parade time to reserve a spot.For those interested in viewing from the comforts of home, ABC15 will broadcast the parade at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 and again at 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25. ABC15 will also livestream the event on its Facebook page.

For more tips on attending the parade, visit phoenix.gov/parks/elp