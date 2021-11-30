APS Electric Light Parade brought to you by Palo Verde Generating Station is on Saturday, December 4 at 7 p.m.

Palo Verde Generating Station is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Palo Verde Generating is the nation's largest clean energy producer and largest producer of power of any kind in the United States.

Palo Verde creates enough electricity to power more than 4 million homes, schools and business in Arizona and the desert southwest. It generates more than 70 percent of Arizona's clean-air energy.

As the only emission-free source that can deliver electricity 24/7, nuclear power is key to a cleaner energy future. Palo Verde provides a safe, reliable, environmentally-friendly backbone to APS's diverse energy mix, instrumental in balancing important but intermittent renewables like solar and wind.

Palo Verde Generating Station

Tonopah, Arizona

www.paloverde.com