"I am beautiful" It's what the 50 Shades of Beautiful campaign is all about. It's about time we started celebrating women over 50, instead forgetting about them and how much they matter.

In this day and age, our digital lives have become so public that even a non-descript photo can be permanently damaging or used to blackmail or shame. This campaign is a chance for you to feel like you deserve to be on the red carpet- because you do!

Women over 50 are considered to be the most powerful segment of the population. They've already overcome so much adversity in their lives and they're still doing all they can to take care of other all while leaving themselves on the backburner. Let us help you celebrate this milestone by capturing your beauty in a special photography session, just for this occasion. I am inviting 50 women over the ages of 50, 60, 70, 80, 90+ to take the journey with me. You will receive a double makeover, an all-inclusive photography experience, the opportunity to choose the images you love. If you love and purchase more than 10 (and I am certain you will) you will receive a custom folio box with your beautiful images, a custom gift box filled with things you are sure to love, 2 VIP tickets to the hottest Gala in AZ in October of this year.

