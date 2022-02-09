American Furniture Warehouse & ABC15 Arizona team up to help children in foster care

Taking Action for Foster Kids

“Just for Me” Drive

ABC15 Arizona is proud to partner with American Furniture Warehouse to help make life better for Arizona foster kids.

Beginning January 31, ABC15 and American Furniture Warehouse kick-off the sixth annual “Taking Action for Foster Kids” campaign to raise donations for the Arizona’s Children Association, a non-profit child welfare group that helps 40,000 children, youth and families each year.

The month-long drive will focus on collecting donations for the group’s “Just for Me” bags. Children receive the bags just as they entered the foster care system; typically, with little or no notice they will be leaving home. Arizona’s Children Association says foster parents are always in need of diapers and wipes. According to thesuburanmom.com, on average a baby will use 2,500 - 3,000 diapers in their first year; Parenting Magazine says in one year a baby will use over 1,600 wipes.

Every month of the year, more than 700 new children across Arizona enter foster care, and there are currently more than 14,000 children living in our foster care system. Many have had to leave behind their possessions, their homes, families, and everything they’ve ever known. “Taking Action for Foster Kids” runs from January 31 to February 28, and will collect monetary donations, diapers and wipes, and new and unopened personal care items, that will be used for the “Just for Me” bags.

All donations can be dropped off at:

*American Furniture Warehouse - 4700 South Power Road, Gilbert

*American Furniture Warehouse - 5801 North 99th Avenue, Glendale

To make a monetary donation, please complete the form below. For questions, please contact info@arizonaschildren.org.

ABC15 will host a phone bank on February 9 to encourage people to donate. Throughout the day, ABC15 will promote the need for donations on all platforms. Arizona’s Children Association will have a volunteer-staffed phone bank from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

“Giving back to our local community in such a tangible way is at the heart of our business,” said Jackie Brookshire, president at American Furniture Warehouse. “We are proud to partner with ABC15 and Arizona’s Children Association to support foster children across Arizona.”

“Often when children are initially removed from their parents’ care they come into the foster care system with only the clothes on their back,” said Necole Bell Harper, chief child welfare officer and senior vice president at Arizona’s Children Association. “These essential items go a long way to help our children and families through their first few nights, plus it’s something tangible they can call their own as they settle into a new environment. Items such as diapers and school supplies are especially needed throughout the year for many of our families. Having these items on hand is critical to supporting our families by ensuring they have what they need to provide optimal care for the children in their homes.”

“Every day, a child’s life is forever changed as they enter the foster care system,” said Anita Helt, vice president and general manager at ABC15. “I am grateful to American Furniture Warehouse for their commitment to help our state’s most vulnerable children.”

A huge thank you to American Furniture Warehouse for their continued support!

