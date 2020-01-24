Amara Resort and Spa is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Amara Resort and Spa

If you're looking to blend nature's fiery artistry with a relaxed social vibe, Amara Resort and Spa is whispering your name. Tucked along the banks of Oak Creek Canyon like a secret sanctuary, also just steps from buzzing Uptown Sedona, and close to endless outdoor adventures in the red rock country. Join us for morning yoga, cocktails by the pool, courtyard lawn games and the most glorious sunsets you've ever seen. As the perfect four-season destination, Sedona is the ideal getaway for visitors looking to explore the famed red rocks, see the fabled vortexes and enjoy stunning views right from your courtyard Adirondack chair.

All guests of Amara enjoy fantastic amenities that add value to all guests' stays while celebrating the spirit of Sedona and the resort, including daily ILLY coffee and tea service, daily newspapers, a nightly managers' wine hour at 5pm, two daily yoga classes, use of resort bikes, complimentary in and out valet parking, access to Amara Spa relaxation and steam rooms, 24 hour fitness room, complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, and a one-mile hotel shuttle to take guests to any of Uptown Sedona's attractions, restaurants and shopping. Every Monday once the sun goes down, guests can enjoy a stargazing demonstration led by a local astronomy expert.

Amara's signature restaurant, SaltRock Southwest Kitchen, also offers familiar, yet refined favorites that share the spotlight with the unobstructed, picturesque views from our patio dining area of Cleopatra Rock and the much-loved Snoopy Rock. Come and try Chef Lindsey Dale's fresh take on Southwestern cuisine featuring locally sourced ingredients with a regional twist. Don't forget to try SaltRock's acclaimed craft beverages, including an ever-changing menu of seasonal creations with scratch made syrups, infusions, herbs and garnishes. SaltRock's margaritas are known as the best in Sedona. For menus and reservations www.amararesort.com/eat-drink/saltrock .

For a dose of "me time" Amara Spa offers a grand selection of massages, facials, body treatments, foot and hand rituals and more designed to harmonize mind, body and spirit. Consider our signature Rain Dance massage, featuring lavender, rosemary and sage oils or our Moon Chasing Sun signature facial for an experience distinctive to Amara. See our web menu for a list of ways to achieve total bliss. www.amararesort.com/spa .

Amara Resort and Spa features seasonal packages that add value for our guests, like our Bed and Breakfast package or Wellness Package, which features a Spa credit. The resort also offers year-round specials like the Arizona Resident Rate and Last Night is On Us, where guests can stay three nights and get a fourth night complimentary. Keep up with our current offers here www.amararesort.com/offers . Reservations can be made by calling 928 282-4828 or at www.amararesort.com .

