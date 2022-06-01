Alternative Medicine and Education Center: Quick summertime slim down

Alternative Medicine and Education Center is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Alternative Medicine and Education Centerk, or AMAEC, is a holistic and alternative clinic that also educates individuals on mindfulness, wellness and mini body contouring services.

They offer several alternative and holistic treatments that may improve the quality of one's life and overall well-being.

They pride themselves on bringing wellness to harmony in body mind and spirit.

Alternative Medicine And Education Center is located at 4494 West Peoria Ave, Ste 115A in Glendale. To learn more, call (623) 207-8277, or go to AMAEC.org.