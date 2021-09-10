Ales on Rails is on tap this fall at Verde Canyon Railroad

Verde Canyon Railroad is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Ales on Rails on Tap this Fall at Verde Canyon Railroad

The first sign of autumn isn't always the changing of the leaves; sometimes it's the changing of the kegs. When the air turns crisp, and pint glasses are raised in celebration, it can only mean that Oktoberfest has arrived. Ales on Rails is Verde Canyon Railroad's way of toasting this German tradition, providing a rollicking farewell to summer beginning Tuesday, September 14, and running through Sunday, October 31, 2021. Sample a wide range of local Arizona breweries, richly crafted beers ranging from the lightest pilsners to the hoppiest IPAs to the deepest stouts the Copper State has to offer.

Now in its 19th year, the very popular Ales on Rails season always sells out in advance and may be reserved to include a Verde Canyon Railroad logo beer glass with four beer-tasting tickets, a made-to-order lunch from the Copper Spike Cafe and a large selection of tasty Arizona-brewed craft beers for only $125 per person. The party begins on the depot patio from 10:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., with beer on tap prior to the train's 1:00 p.m. departure. The fun continues onboard as highlighted beers of the day are available for purchase during the ride. Enjoy Ales on Rails while marveling at the colorful Verde Canyon scenery during this refreshing fall journey.

Echoing the celebration of amber brews are the brilliant bronze and gold colors vividly on display throughout Mother Nature's masterpiece during the Fall Colors Tour , with autumn foliage ranging from chartreuse to ginger, and vermillion to violet, for a wide range of striking seasonal hues. If all four seasons were mixed together and the very best was skimmed off the top, it would be autumn. Radiant colors and mild temperatures, with a hint of briskness in the air, charges Verde Canyon with fresh energy. Residents of the Verde Canyon, as well as visitors, feel the seasonal change. Wildlife sightings increase as deer, javelina, coyote and other Arizona creatures become more active during the cooler daylight hours.

Leave the confines of city life in favor of high-spirited fun on an unforgettable journey around every bend and over every bridge as the train winds through its beautiful and historic red-rock corridor this autumn. Surrounded by the colors of the season, the flavors of Arizona, the curves of the Verde River, a trip aboard the train inspires wonder - and fills cameras.

The Verde Canyon Railroad depot is in Clarkdale, Arizona, 25 minutes southwest of Sedona and two hours north of Phoenix. For reservations book online at VerdeCanyonRR.com or call 800-293-7245.